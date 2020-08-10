Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Monday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 731,518 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Monday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 731,518 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Monday.

At least 19,884,260 cases have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 11,879,100 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic cases or the most serious.

On Sunday, 4,117 new deaths and 213,167 new cases were recorded worldwide. The countries with the most deaths were India with 1,007 followed by Brazil with 572 and the United States with 532.

The United States is the worst-hit country with a total of 162,938 deaths from 5,044,864 cases. At least 1,656,864 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 101,049 deaths from 3,035,422 cases, Mexico with 52,298 from 480,278 cases, the United Kingdom with 46,574 deaths from 310,825 cases, and India with 44,386 deaths from 2,215,074 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 85 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by United Kingdom with 69, Peru 64, Spain 61 and Italy 58.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 84,668 cases (49 new since Sunday), including 4,634 deaths (0 new), and 79,232 recoveries.

Overall Latin America and the Caribbean have 220,067 fatalities from 5,563,965 cases, Europe 213,353 from 3,355,187 infections, the United States and Canada 171,955 deaths from 5,164,268 cases, Asia 72,391 from 3,480,272, middle East 30,137 from 1,247,825 cases, Africa 23,269 from 1,049,405 cases, and Oceania 346 from 23,344 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.