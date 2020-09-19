Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Saturday

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 953,025 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources at 1100 GMT Saturday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 953,025 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources at 1100 GMT Saturday.

At least 30,556,040 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 20,629,000 are now considered to have recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Friday, 5,813 new deaths and 331,948 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were India with 1,247 new deaths, followed by the United States with 880 and Brazil with 858.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 198,597 deaths from 6,725,044 cases. At least 2,556,465 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 135,793 deaths from 4,495,183 cases, India with 85,619 deaths from 5,308,014 cases, Mexico with 72,803 deaths from 688,954 cases, and the United Kingdom with 41,732 deaths from 385,936 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 95 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Belgium (86), Spain 65, Bolivia 65, and Brazil 64.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 85,269 cases (14 new since Friday), including 4,634 deaths and 80,464 recoveries.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 320,809 deaths from 8,636,686 cases, Europe 224,786 deaths from 4,779,619 infections, the United States and Canada 207,837 deaths from 6,866,650 cases, Asia 123,321 deaths from 7,077,509 cases, middle East 41,741 deaths from 1,771,780 cases, Africa 33,621 deaths from 1,392,772 cases, and Oceania 910 deaths from 31,029 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.