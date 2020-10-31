Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Saturday

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,189,892 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 11:00 GMT Saturday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,189,892 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 11:00 GMT Saturday.

At least 45,650,850 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 30,425,200 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Friday, 7,365 new deaths and 558,737 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were United States with 919 new deaths, followed by India with 551 and France with 545.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 229,710 deaths from 9,048,177 cases.

At least 3,578,452 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 159,477 deaths from 5,516,658 cases, India with 121,641 deaths from 8,137,119 cases, Mexico with 91,289 deaths from 918,811 cases, and the United Kingdom with 46,229 deaths from 989,745 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 104 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Belgium with 99, Spain 77, Brazil 75.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 85,973 cases, including 4,634 deaths and 80,984 recoveries.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 400,599 deaths from 11,259,360 cases, Europe 276,474 deaths from 10,247,076 infections, and the United States and Canada 239,820 deaths from 9,280,176 cases.