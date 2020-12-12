Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Saturday

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,595,276 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Saturday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,595,276 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Saturday.

At least 71,041,350 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 44,731,000 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections however.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Friday, 12,326 new deaths and 702,077 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were the United States with 2,599 new deaths, followed by Italy with 761 and Mexico with 693.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 295,539 deaths from 15,851,735 cases. At least 6,135,314 people have been declared recovered there.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 180,437 deaths from 6,836,227 cases, India with 142,628 deaths from 9,826,775 cases, Mexico with 113,019 deaths from 1,229,379 cases, and the United Kingdom with 63,506 deaths from 1,809,455 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 154 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Peru with 111, Italy with 105, and Spain with 102.

Europe overall has reported 473,400 deaths from 21,833,103 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 468,542 deaths from 13,914,218 infections, and the United States and Canada 308,760 deaths from 16,297,836 cases.

Asia has reported 204,180 deaths from 13,016,179 cases, the middle East 83,789 deaths from 3,603,559 cases, Africa 55,663 deaths from 2,345,958 cases, and Oceania 942 deaths from 30,502 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours might not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.