Coronavirus Toll At 1100 GMT Saturday

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 05:11 PM

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Saturday

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,750,780 people since the outbreak last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled at 11:00 GMT on Saturday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,750,780 people since the outbreak last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled at 11:00 GMT on Saturday.

At least 79,758,000 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 50,405,700 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections. Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Friday, 8,389 new deaths and 485,359 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were the United States with 1,414 new deaths, followed by Mexico with 665 and the United Kingdom with 570.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 330,279 deaths from 18,761,363 cases. At least 6,298,082 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 190,488 deaths from 7,448,560 cases, India with 147,343 deaths from 10,169,118 cases, Mexico with 121,837 deaths from 1,372,243 cases, and Italy with 71,359 deaths from 2,028,354 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 165 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Slovenia with 121, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 119, Italy 118, Republic of North Macedonia 115.

Europe overall has 543,993 deaths from 25,183,892 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 495,436 deaths from 15,085,477 infections, and the United States and Canada 344,999 deaths from 19,295,507 cases.

Asia has reported 214,966 deaths from 13,660,777 cases, the middle East 88,512 deaths from 3,875,731 cases, Africa 61,930 deaths from 2,625,723 cases, and Oceania 944 deaths from 30,898 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.

More Stories From World

