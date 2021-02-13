UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Toll At 1100 GMT Saturday

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 10:05 PM

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Saturday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 2,384,059 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Saturday.

At least 108,151,590 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 66,091,900 are now considered recovered.

These figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

On Friday, 15,207 new deaths and 430,246 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were United States with 5,527 new deaths, followed by Mexico with 1,323 and Brazil with 1,288.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 480,902 deaths from 27,492,413 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 237,489 deaths from 9,765,455 cases, Mexico with 172,557 deaths from 1,978,954 cases, India with 155,550 deaths from 10,892,746 cases, and Britain with 116,287 deaths from 4,013,799 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 186 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Slovenia with 178, Britain 171, Czech Republic 169 and Italy 154.

Europe overall has 799,198 deaths from 35,364,488 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 635,834 deaths from 20,021,361 infections, and the United States and Canada 502,064 deaths from 28,312,719 cases.

Asia has reported 247,725 deaths from 15,638,451 cases, the middle East 100,471 deaths from 5,051,452 cases, Africa 97,821 deaths from 3,731,259 cases, and Oceania 946 deaths from 31,862 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of tests conducted has greatly increased while testing and reporting techniques have improved, leading to a rise in reported cases.

However, the number of diagnosed cases is only a part of the real total number of infections as a significant number of less serious or asymptomatic cases always remain undetected.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.

