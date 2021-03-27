UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Toll At 1100 GMT Saturday

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 05:20 PM

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Saturday

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 2,768,431 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Saturday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 2,768,431 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Saturday.

At least 126,070,470 cases of coronavirus have been registered. The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

These figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

On Friday, 12,707 new deaths and 628,514 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Brazil with 3,650 new deaths, followed by United States with 1,700 and France with 897.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 548,089 deaths from 30,160,408 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 307,112 deaths from 12,404,414 cases, Mexico with 200,862 deaths from 2,219,845 cases, India with 161,240 deaths from 11,908,910 cases, and the United Kingdom with 126,515 deaths from 4,325,315 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Czech Republic with 241 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Hungary with 202, Belgium 197, Montenegro 196 and Slovenia 193.

Europe overall has 940,748 deaths from 42,684,165 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 762,817 deaths from 24,247,046 infections, and the United States and Canada 570,901 deaths from 31,115,226 cases.

Asia has reported 269,068 deaths from 17,469,561 cases, the middle East 112,389 deaths from 6,352,100 cases, Africa 111,532 deaths from 4,166,258 cases, and Oceania 976 deaths from 36,123 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of tests conducted has greatly increased while testing and reporting techniques have improved, leading to a rise in reported cases.

However the number of diagnosed cases is only a part of the real total number of infections as a significant number of less serious or asymptomatic cases always remain undetected.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.

