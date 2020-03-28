UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Toll At 1100 GMT Saturday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :The number of deaths around the world from the novel coronavirus stood at 27,989 on Saturday, according to a tally compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT from official sources.

More than 605,220 declared cases have been registered in 183 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China in December. Of these cases, at least 129,100 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP offices from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), likely reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are now only testing cases that require hospitalisation.

Italy, which recorded its first coronavirus death in February, has to date declared 9,134 fatalities, with 86,498 infections and 10,950 people recovered.

Like Italy, Spain also has more fatalities than China with 5,690, as well as having 72,248 infections.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 3,295 deaths and 81,394 cases, with 74,971 recoveries. The country declared 54 new cases between Friday Saturday and three new fatalities.

The other worst-hit countries are Iran with 2,517 fatalities and 35,408 cases, and France with 1,995 deaths and 32,964 cases.

The United States has the highest number of infected people with 104,837 diagnosed cases and 1,711 deaths. Cases there have soared from 41,511 on Monday, making it the country with the fastest progression rate.

