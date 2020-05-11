UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Toll At 1100 GMT Saturday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 12:06 PM

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Saturday

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 274,617 people since the outbreak first emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Saturday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 274,617 people since the outbreak first emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Saturday.

More than 3,946,130 cases were registered in 195 countries and territories. Of these, at least 1,293,700 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only the most serious cases.

The US has the highest number of total deaths with 77,180 out of 1,283,929 cases. At least 198,993 have been declared recovered.

Britain now has the second highest toll with 31,241 deaths from 211,364 cases.

It is followed by Italy with 30,201 deaths and 217,185 cases, Spain with 26,478 fatalities and 223,578 infections and France with 26,230 deaths and 174,791 cases.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 4,633 deaths and 82,887 cases. It has 78,046 recovered cases.

Europe has a total of 154,144 deaths from 1,696,696 cases, the United States and Canada have 81,858 deaths and 1,350,363 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean have 18,651 deaths and 339,771 cases, Asia has 10,238 deaths and 279,180 cases, the middle East has 7,471 deaths and 214,173 cases, Africa has 2,130 deaths from 57,689 cases, and Oceania 125 deaths from 8,261 cases.

Related Topics

Africa World China Canada France Hong Kong Macau Spain Italy United States Middle East December From Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

European 2021 equestrian championships cancelled

4 minutes ago

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman expresses ..

4 minutes ago

Business Community distributed safety kits, relief ..

4 minutes ago

US Sanctions Meant to Pressure Venezuela Amid Pand ..

7 minutes ago

Govt keenly monitoring coronavirus situation: spok ..

18 minutes ago

Pak Army officer lays down his life in fight again ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.