Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Saturday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 307,321 people since the outbreak first emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Saturday.

At least 4,549,100 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 1,602,400 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only the most serious cases.

The United States has the highest number of deaths overall with 87,568 from 1,443,397 cases. At least 250,747 have been declared recovered.

Britain has the second highest toll with 33,998 deaths from 236,711 cases.

It is followed by Italy with 31,610 deaths and 223,885 cases, Spain with 27,563 fatalities and 230,698 cases and France with 27,529 deaths and 178,870 infections.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 4,633 deaths and 82,941 cases. It has 78,219 recovered cases.

Europe has a total of 164,536 deaths from 1,860,927 cases, the United States and Canada have 93,210 deaths and 1,517,930 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean have 26,945 deaths and 476,349 cases, Asia has 11,872 deaths and 343,283 cases, the middle East has 8,018 deaths and 264,535 cases, Africa has 2,614 deaths from 77,700 cases, and Oceania 126 deaths from 8,381 cases.

Corrections by national authorities or late publication of data mean the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.