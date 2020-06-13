UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Toll At 1100 GMT Saturday

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 05:13 PM

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Saturday

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 426,029 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Saturday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 426,029 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Saturday.

At least 7,663,680 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 3,441,600 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 114,669 deaths from 2,048,986 cases. At least 547,386 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 41,828 deaths from 828,810 infections, Britain with 41,481 deaths from 292,950 cases, Italy with 34,223 deaths from 236,305 cases, and France with 29,374 deaths from 193,090 cases.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 4,634 deaths and 83,075 infections with 78,367 recoveries.

Europe overall has 187,010 deaths from 2,373,980 cases, the United States and Canada have 122,773 deaths from 2,146,929 infections, Latin America and the Caribbean 76,365 deaths from 1,571,192 cases, Asia 22,272 deaths from 800,196 cases, the middle East 11,380 deaths from 536,517 cases, Africa 6,098 deaths from 226,194 cases, and Oceania 131 deaths from 8,676 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.

