Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Saturday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 494,337 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Saturday.

At least 9,823,840 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 4,882,900 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 125,039 deaths from 2,467,837 cases. At least 670,809 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 55,961 deaths from 1,274,974 cases, Britain with 43,414 deaths from 309,360 cases, Italy with 34,708 deaths from 239,961 cases, and France with 29,778 deaths from 199,343 cases.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 83,438 cases (21 new since Friday), including 4,634 deaths and 78,444 recoveries.

Europe overall has 195,655 deaths from 2,622,813 cases, the United States and Canada 133,592 deaths from 2,570,572 infections, Latin America and the Caribbean 108,222 deaths from 2,369,242 cases, Asia 32,439 deaths from 1,183,410 cases, the middle East 15,046 deaths from 708,759 cases, Africa 9,250 deaths from 359,944 cases, and Oceania 133 deaths from 9,109 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.