Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Saturday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 526,663 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Saturday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 526,663 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Saturday.

At least 11,103,630 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 5,715,100 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections. Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 129,437 deaths from 2,795,163 cases. At least 790,404 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 63,174 deaths from 1,539,081 cases, the United Kingdom with 44,131 deaths from 284,276 cases, Italy with 34,833 deaths from 241,184 cases, and France with 29,893 deaths from 203,367 cases.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 83,545 cases (three new since Friday), including 4,634 deaths and 78,509 recoveries.

Europe overall has 198,878 deaths from 2,706,195 cases, the United States and Canada 138,147 deaths from 2,900,189 infections, Latin America and the Caribbean 124,327 deaths from 2,804,894 cases, Asia 36,998 deaths from 1,431,419 cases, middle East 17,289 deaths from 801,681 cases, Africa 10,891 deaths from 449,376 cases, and Oceania 133 deaths from 9,882 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.