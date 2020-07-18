UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Toll At 1100 GMT Saturday

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 596,742 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Saturday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 596,742 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Saturday.

At least 14,074,520 cases have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 7,708,100 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Friday, 6,587 new deaths and 245,508 new cases were recorded worldwide. The countries with the most new deaths were Brazil with 1,163 new deaths, followed by Chile with 1,057, and the United States with 927.

The United States is the worst-hit country overall with 139,266 deaths from 3,647,715 cases. At least 1,107,204 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 77,851 deaths from 2,046,328 cases, Britain with 45,119 deaths from 293,239 cases, Mexico with 38,310 deaths from 331,298 cases, and Italy with 35,028 deaths from 243,967 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 85 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Britain with 66, Spain 61, Italy 58, and Sweden 56.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 83,644 cases, including 4,634 deaths and 78,758 recoveries.

Europe overall has 204,807 deaths from 2,923,849 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 158,483 deaths from 3,710,432 infections and the United States and Canada 148,131 deaths from 3,757,238 cases.

Asia has registered 48,225 deaths from 1,999,335 cases, the middle East 22,276 deaths from 987,037 cases, Africa 14,673 deaths from 683,596 cases, and Oceania 147 deaths from 13,033 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.

