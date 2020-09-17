Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Thursday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 941,473 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Thursday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 941,473 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Thursday.

At least 29,914,290 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 20,131,400 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Wednesday, 5,954 new deaths and 282,592 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were India with 1,132 new deaths, followed by Brazil with 987 and United States with 968.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 196,831 deaths from 6,631,561 cases. At least 2,525,573 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 134,106 deaths from 4,419,083 cases, India with 83,198 deaths from 5,118,253 cases, Mexico with 71,978 deaths from 680,931 cases, and United Kingdom with 41,684 deaths from 378,219 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 94 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Belgium with 86, Spain 65, Bolivia 64, and Brazil at 63.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 85,223 cases (9 new since Wednesday), including 4,634 deaths (0 new) and 80,448 recoveries.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 316,572 deaths from 8,480,585 cases, Europe 223,326 deaths from 4,660,226 infections, the United States and Canada 206,064 deaths from 6,770,982 cases, Asia 120,247 deaths from 6,857,575 cases, middle East 41,115 deaths from 1,738,023 cases, Africa 33,253 deaths from 1,376,017 cases, and Oceania 896 deaths from 30,889 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.