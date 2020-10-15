Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Thursday

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,093,624 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Thursday.

At least 38,571,770 cases have been registered. Of these, at least 26,662,700 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Wednesday, 5,948 new deaths and 365,249 new infections were recorded worldwide. Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were the United States with 794 new deaths, followed by Brazil with 749 and India with 680.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 216,904 deaths from 7,917,189 cases. At least 3,155,794 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 151,747 deaths from 5,140,863 cases, India with 111,266 deaths from 7,307,097 cases, Mexico with 84,898 deaths from 829,396 cases, and the United Kingdom with 43,155 deaths from 654,644 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 102 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Belgium with 89, Bolivia 72 and Spain 71.