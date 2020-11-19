Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Thursday

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,350,275 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 11:00 GMT on Thursday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,350,275 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 11:00 GMT on Thursday.

At least 56,234,440 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 36,029,400 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Wednesday, 11,013 new deaths and 582,654 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were the United States with 1,751 new deaths, followed by Brazil with 756 and Italy with 753.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 250,548 deaths from 11,529,818 cases. At least 4,350,789 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 167,455 deaths from 5,945,849 cases, India with 131,578 deaths from 8,958,483 cases, Mexico with 99,528 deaths from 1,015,071 cases, and the United Kingdom with 53,274 deaths from 1,430,341 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 130 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Peru with 107, Spain 90 and Argentina at 80.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 86,381 cases, including 4,634 deaths and 81,433 recoveries.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 428,767 deaths from 12,227,735 cases, Europe 354,124 deaths from 15,440,652 infections, and the United States and Canada 261,701 deaths from 11,838,887 cases.

Asia has reported 184,739 deaths from 11,652,379 cases, the middle East 71,635 deaths from 3,028,240 cases, Africa 48,368 deaths from 2,016,461 cases, and Oceania 941 deaths from 30,088 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.