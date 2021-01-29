Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Thursday

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 2,191,865 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Friday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 2,191,865 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Friday.

At least 101,436,360 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 61,581,300 are now considered recovered.

These figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

On Thursday, 16,326 new deaths and 589,862 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were United States with 3,949 new deaths, followed by Mexico with 1,506 and Brazil with 1,386.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 433,206 deaths from 25,767,168 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 221,547 deaths from 9,058,687 cases, Mexico with 155,145 deaths from 1,825,519 cases, India with 154,010 deaths from 10,720,048 cases, and the United Kingdom with 103,126 deaths from 3,743,734 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 181 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Slovenia with 166, United Kingdom 152, Czech Republic 150 and Italy 145.

Europe overall has 725,540 deaths from 32,943,086 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 588,151 deaths from 18,623,082 infections, and the United States and Canada 452,826 deaths from 26,531,738 cases.

Asia has reported 238,780 deaths from 15,112,972 cases, the middle East 96,629 deaths from 4,676,594 cases, Africa 88,994 deaths from 3,517,219 cases, and Oceania 945 deaths from 31,669 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of tests conducted has greatly increased while testing and reporting techniques have improved, leading to a rise in reported cases.

However the number of diagnosed cases is only a part of the real total number of infections as a significant number of less serious or asymptomatic cases always remain undetected.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.