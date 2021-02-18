UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Toll At 1100 GMT Thursday

Muhammad Irfan 38 seconds ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 05:18 PM

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Thursday

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 2,430,693 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Thursday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 2,430,693 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Thursday.

At least 109,857,920 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 67,422,400 are now considered recovered.

These figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

On Wednesday, 11,018 new deaths and 390,322 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were United States with 2,446 new deaths, followed by Brazil with 1,150 and Mexico with 1,075.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 490,550 deaths from 27,826,891 cases.

Related Topics

Russia China Spain Brazil United States Mexico December 2019 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Arab countries ties are based on common ..

34 minutes ago

Election Commission played role as B-team of Sindh ..

35 seconds ago

20 al-Shabab militants killed in southern Somalia

37 seconds ago

IIUI holds seminar on religion & challenges of sci ..

40 seconds ago

Commissioner visits site of additional ring road

13 minutes ago

265 kanal government land recovered from illegal p ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.