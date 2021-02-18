Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Thursday

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 2,430,693 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Thursday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 2,430,693 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Thursday.

At least 109,857,920 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 67,422,400 are now considered recovered.

These figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

On Wednesday, 11,018 new deaths and 390,322 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were United States with 2,446 new deaths, followed by Brazil with 1,150 and Mexico with 1,075.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 490,550 deaths from 27,826,891 cases.