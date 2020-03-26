Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Thursday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ):The number of deaths around the world from the novel coronavirus stood at 21,873, according to a tally compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT Thursday from official sources.

More than 481,300 declared cases have been registered in 182 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China in December. Of these cases, at least 107,100 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP offices from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), likely reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are now only testing cases that require hospitalisation.

Italy, which recorded its first coronavirus death in February, has to date declared 7,503 fatalities, with 74,386 infections and 9,362 people recovered.

Like Italy, Spain also has more fatalities than China with 4,089, as well as having 56,188 infections.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 3,287 deaths and 81,285 cases, with 74,051 recoveries. The country declared 67 new cases and six new fatalities since Wednesday.

The other worst-hit countries are Iran with 2,234 fatalities and 29,406 cases, and France with 1,331 deaths and 25,233 cases.

Since 1900 GMT Wednesday, the West Bank and Croatia announced their first deaths.

By continent, Europe has listed 258,068 cases and 14,640 deaths to date, Asia 101,004 cases and 3,642 deaths and the Middle East 35,324 cases and 2,281 deaths.

The US and Canada together have declared 72,606 cases with 1,082 deaths, Latin America and the Caribbean 8,439 cases with 141 deaths, Africa 2,748 cases with 73 deaths and Oceania 3,111 cases with 14 deaths.