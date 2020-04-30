Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Thursday

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :The new coronavirus has killed at least 227,482 people since the outbreak first emerged in China in December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Thursday.

More than 3,180,800 cases were registered in 193 countries and territories Of these cases, at least 908,500 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only the most serious cases.

The United States has the highest number of total deaths with 60,999 out of 1,040,488 cases. At least 124,023 have been declared recovered.

Italy has the second highest toll with 27,682 deaths out of 203,591 cases, followed by Britain with 26,097 deaths on 165,221 cases, Spain 24,543 deaths and 213,435 cases, France 24,087 deaths and 168,935 cases.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 4,633 deaths and 82,862 cases. It has 77,610 recovered cases.

Since Wednesday at 1900 GMT, the Maldives has announced the first death on their soil.

Europe has a total of 136,085 deaths from 1,456,222 cases, the United States and Canada have 64,053 deaths and 1,091,719 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean have 10,425 deaths and 200,205 cases, Asia has 8,532 deaths and 219,064 cases, the middle East has 6,680 deaths and 168,820 cases, Africa has 1,590 deaths from 36,703 cases, and Oceania 117 deaths from 8,071 cases.