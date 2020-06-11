Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Thursday

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 416,343 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Thursday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 416,343 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Thursday.

At least 7,383,140 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 3,279,900 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 112,924 deaths from 2,000,464 cases. At least 533,504 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Britain with 41,128 deaths from 290,143 cases, Brazil with 39,680 deaths from 772,416 infections, Italy with 34,114 deaths from 235,763 cases, and France with 29,319 deaths from 191,939 cases.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 4,634 deaths and 83,057 infections with 78,361 recoveries.

Europe overall has 185,886 deaths from 2,336,040 cases, the United States and Canada have 120,932 deaths from 2,097,529 infections, Latin America and the Caribbean 71,915 deaths from 1,465,158 cases, Asia 20,798 deaths from 752,547 cases, the middle East 11,046 deaths from 512,680 cases, Africa 5,635 deaths from 210,519 cases, and Oceania 131 deaths from 8,667 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.