UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Toll At 1100 GMT Thursday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 39 seconds ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 05:54 PM

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Thursday

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 448,994 people since the outbreak began in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP as of 1100 GMT on Thursday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 448,994 people since the outbreak began in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP as of 1100 GMT on Thursday.

At least 8,366,000 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 3,845,000 are considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 117,717 deaths from 2,163,290 cases. At least 592,191 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the countries with the highest death tolls are Brazil with 46,510 deaths from 955,377 cases; Britain with 42,153 deaths from 299,251 cases; Italy with 34,448 deaths from 237,828 cases; and France with 29,575 deaths from 194,675 cases.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 4,634 deaths and 83,293 infections (up 28) with 78,394 recoveries.

Europe overall has 189,883 deaths from 2,464,014 cases; the United States and Canada have 126,024 deaths from 2,263,143 infections; Latin America and the Caribbean 86,395 deaths from 1,834,602 cases; Asia 26,906 deaths from 931,839 cases; the middle East 12,467 deaths from 594,249 cases; Africa 7,188 deaths from 269,373 cases; and Oceania 131 deaths from 8,784 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.

Related Topics

Africa World China Canada France Hong Kong Macau Italy Brazil United States Middle East May December From Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Noura Al Kaabi discusses cultural cooperation with ..

9 minutes ago

Paperless Driving License Issuing System Goes Live

22 minutes ago

Naval Chief Heads Command & Staff Conference At Na ..

27 minutes ago

MoHAP launches COVID-19 virtual information centre ..

55 minutes ago

PM takes notice of fuel crisis across the country

60 minutes ago

Coronavirus outbreak; District Admin imposes compl ..

37 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.