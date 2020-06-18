Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Thursday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 448,994 people since the outbreak began in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP as of 1100 GMT on Thursday.

At least 8,366,000 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 3,845,000 are considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 117,717 deaths from 2,163,290 cases. At least 592,191 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the countries with the highest death tolls are Brazil with 46,510 deaths from 955,377 cases; Britain with 42,153 deaths from 299,251 cases; Italy with 34,448 deaths from 237,828 cases; and France with 29,575 deaths from 194,675 cases.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 4,634 deaths and 83,293 infections (up 28) with 78,394 recoveries.

Europe overall has 189,883 deaths from 2,464,014 cases; the United States and Canada have 126,024 deaths from 2,263,143 infections; Latin America and the Caribbean 86,395 deaths from 1,834,602 cases; Asia 26,906 deaths from 931,839 cases; the middle East 12,467 deaths from 594,249 cases; Africa 7,188 deaths from 269,373 cases; and Oceania 131 deaths from 8,784 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.