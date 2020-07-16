Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Thursday

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 584,355 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Thursday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 584,355 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Thursday.

At least 13,582,690 cases have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 7,414,000 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 137,419 deaths from 3,499,291 cases. At least 1,075,882 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 75,366 deaths from 1,966,748 cases, Britain with 45,053 deaths from 291,911 cases, Mexico with 36,906 deaths from 317,635 cases, and Italy with 34,997 deaths from 243,506 cases.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 83,612 cases, including 4,634 deaths, and 78,719 recoveries.

Europe overall has 204,036 deaths from 2,889,954 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 152,001 deaths from 3,561,231 infections and the United States and Canada 146,259 deaths from 3,608,012 cases.

Asia has registered 46,283 deaths from 1,903,551 cases, the middle East 21,592 deaths from 962,305 cases, Africa 14,042 deaths from 645,249 cases, and Oceania 142 deaths from 12,393 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.