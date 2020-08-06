UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Toll At 1100 GMT Thursday

Umer Jamshaid 37 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 05:37 PM

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Thursday

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 708,236 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Thursday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 708,236 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Thursday.

At least 18,843,580 cases have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 11,159,300 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Wednesday, 6,863 new deaths and 262,116 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Brazil with 1,437 new deaths, followed by United States with 1,262 and India with 904.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 158,268 deaths from 4,824,175 cases. At least 1,577,851 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 97,256 deaths from 2,859,073 cases, Mexico with 49,698 deaths from 456,100 cases, United Kingdom with 46,364 deaths from 307,184 cases, and India with 40,699 deaths from 1,964,536 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 85 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by the UK at 68, Peru 61, Spain 61, and Italy 58.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 84,528 cases, including 4,634 deaths, and 79,057 recoveries.

Europe overall has 212,023 deaths from 3,279,050 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 209,934 deaths from 5,213,592 infections, the United States and Canada 167,264 deaths from 4,942,213 cases.

Asia reported 68,070 deaths from 3,184,253 cases, the middle East 29,022 deaths from 1,206,747 cases, Africa 21,636 deaths from 996,009 cases, and Oceania 287 deaths from 21,725 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.

Related Topics

India Africa World China Canada Hong Kong Macau Spain Italy Brazil United Kingdom Belgium Peru United States Mexico Middle East May December From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

TrustChip and Pivot win NYUAD&#039;s DeepTech 2020 ..

29 minutes ago

NOC’s Executive Board recommends postponing elec ..

29 minutes ago

Indian TV actor Samir Sharma found dead at residen ..

38 minutes ago

Beirut explosions: Investigative committee to find ..

48 minutes ago

Over 13,700 motorists violated rule on maintaining ..

59 minutes ago

Volunteers Taking Part in COVID-19 Vaccine Trials ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.