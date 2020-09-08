Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Tuesday

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 893,524 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Tuesday.

At least 27,387,170 cases have been registered. Of these, at least 18,115,200 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Monday, 3,816 new deaths and 236,135 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths are India with 1,133 new deaths, followed by Brazil with 310 and United States with 299.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 189,221 deaths from 6,301,451 cases. At least 2,333,551 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 126,960 deaths from 4,147,794 cases, India with 72,775 deaths from 4,280,422 cases, Mexico with 67,781 deaths from 637,509 cases, and the United Kingdom with 41,554 deaths from 350,100 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 91 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Belgium with 85, Spain 63, the United Kingdom 61, and Chile 61.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 85,144 cases, including 4,634 deaths and 80,335 recoveries.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 298,051 deaths from 7,857,073 cases, Europe 218,879 deaths from 4,253,629 infections, and the United States and Canada 198,405 deaths from 6,433,578 cases.

Asia has reported 107,382 deaths from 5,909,201 cases, the middle East 38,499 deaths from 1,595,154 cases, Africa 31,489 deaths from 1,308,469 cases, and Oceania 819 deaths from 30,068 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.