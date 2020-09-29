Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Tuesday

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,005,981 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Tuesday.

At least 33,415,720 cases have been registered. Of these, at least 23,006,200 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections. Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Monday, 3,917 new deaths and 267,743 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were India with 776 new deaths, followed by Brazil with 317 and the United States with 281.

The United States remains the worst-hit country with 205,091 deaths from 7,150,118 cases. At least 2,794,608 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 142,058 deaths from 4,745,464 cases, India with 96,318 deaths from 6,145,291 cases, Mexico with 76,603 deaths from 733,717 cases, and the United Kingdom with 42,001 deaths from 439,013 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 98 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Belgium with 86, Bolivia 68, Spain 67, and Brazil 67.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 85,384 cases, including 4,634 deaths and 80,566 recoveries.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall have 342,687 deaths from 9,256,274 cases, Europe 230,943 deaths from 5,361,282 infections and the United States and Canada 214,400 deaths from 7,304,693 cases.

Asia has reported 136,543 deaths from 8,041,105 cases, the middle East 44,991 deaths from 1,953,159 cases, Africa 35,453 deaths from 1,467,646 cases, and Oceania 964 deaths from 31,568 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.