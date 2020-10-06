Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Tuesday

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,045,097 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 11:00 GMT on Tuesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,045,097 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 11:00 GMT on Tuesday.

At least 35,537,050 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 24,571,900 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections. Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Monday, 6,816 new deaths and 295,836 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Mexico with 2,789 new deaths (though this spike reflects a new method of counting cases), followed by India with 884 and Argentina with 450.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 210,196 deaths from 7,458,982 cases. At least 2,935,142 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 146,675 deaths from 4,927,235 cases, India with 103,569 deaths from 6,685,082 cases, Mexico with 81,877 deaths from 789,780 cases, and United Kingdom with 42,369 deaths from 515,571 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 100 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Belgium with 87, Bolivia 70, Brazil 69 and Spain 69. China has to date declared 85,482 cases (12 new since Monday), including 4,634 deaths and 80,635 recoveries.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 358,115 deaths from 9,710,517 cases, Europe 236,270 deaths from 5,874,335 infections, the United States and Canada 219,688 deaths from 7,626,997 cases, Asia 145,583 deaths from 8,672,807 cases, middle East 47,804 deaths from 2,096,572 cases, Africa 36,651 deaths from 1,523,743 cases, and Oceania 986 deaths from 32,079 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.