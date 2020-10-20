Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Tuesday

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,119,590 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT Tuesday.

At least 40,416,800 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 27,791,000 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Monday, 4,523 new deaths and 367,553 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were India with 587 new deaths, followed by Argentina with 449 and United States with 420.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 220,134 deaths from 8,215,578 cases. At least 3,272,603 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 154,176 deaths from 5,250,727 cases, India with 115,197 deaths from 7,597,063 cases, Mexico with 86,338 deaths from 854,926 cases, and the United Kingdom with 43,726 deaths from 741,212 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 103 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Belgium with 90, Bolivia 73, Spain 73. China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 85,704 cases, including 4,634 deaths and 80,812 recoveries.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 381,719 deaths from 10,555,141 cases, Europe 252,192 deaths from 7,618,300 infections, and the United States and Canada 229,906 deaths from 8,415,548 cases.

Asia has reported 160,898 deaths from 9,804,700 cases, the middle East 53,926 deaths from 2,332,985 cases, Africa 39,942 deaths from 1,656,740 cases, and Oceania 1,007 deaths from 33,387 cases.