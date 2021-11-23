UrduPoint.com

Coronavirus Toll At 1100 GMT Tuesday

Faizan Hashmi 22 seconds ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 06:27 PM

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Tuesday

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 5,156,563 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Tuesday

At least 257,514,640 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country. They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Monday, 6,340 new deaths and 523,922 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Russia with 1,243 new deaths, followed by United States with 1,226 and Ukraine with 720.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 772,344 deaths from 47,888,192 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 612,782 deaths from 22,019,870 cases, India with 466,147 deaths from 34,526,480 cases, Mexico with 292,524 deaths from 3,864,278 cases, and Russia with 266,579 deaths from 9,400,835 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 609 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Bulgaria with 392, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 375, Montenegro with 359, Republic of North Macedonia with 358, Hungary with 343 and Czech Republic with 302.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 1,535,307 deaths from 46,476,913 cases, Europe 1,490,339 deaths from 81,407,469 infections, and Asia 890,793 deaths from 56,864,674 cases.

The United States and Canada have reported 801,851 deaths from 49,655,914 cases, Africa 221,685 deaths from 8,588,102 cases, middle East 213,376 deaths from 14,225,155 cases, and Oceania 3,212 deaths from 296,415 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.

