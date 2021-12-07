UrduPoint.com

Coronavirus Toll At 1100 GMT Tuesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 46 seconds ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 09:31 PM

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Tuesday

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 5,261,473 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Tuesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 5,261,473 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Tuesday.

At least 265,805,280 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country.

They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Monday, 6,112 new deaths and 546,515 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were United States with 1,345 new deaths, followed by Russia with 1,182 and Poland with 505.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 789,745 deaths from 49,278,724 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 615,744 deaths from 22,147,476 cases, India with 473,757 deaths from 34,648,383 cases, Mexico with 295,313 deaths from 3,902,015 cases, and Russia with 283,644 deaths from 9,864,845 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 611 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Bulgaria with 415, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 390, Montenegro with 371, Hungary with 369, Republic of North Macedonia with 368 and Czech Republic with 317.

Europe overall has 1,548,384 deaths from 86,890,487 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 1,544,577 deaths from 46,822,842 infections, and Asia 906,048 deaths from 57,511,122 cases.

The United States and Canada have reported 819,524 deaths from 51,089,072 cases, Africa 223,969 deaths from 8,785,461 cases, middle East 215,624 deaths from 14,386,389 cases, and Oceania 3,347 deaths from 319,916 cases.

Related Topics

India Africa World Russia China Canada Brazil Bulgaria Poland Peru Czech Republic United States Macedonia Mexico Hungary Middle East December 2019 From Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

China plastics and packaging machinery (Pakistan) ..

China plastics and packaging machinery (Pakistan) digital expo held

49 seconds ago
 Walk held to highlight importance of human rights: ..

Walk held to highlight importance of human rights: SACM

51 seconds ago
 S.Korea reports 4,954 more COVID-19 cases

S.Korea reports 4,954 more COVID-19 cases

52 seconds ago
 Excise police recovers 3000 grams cannabis, arrest ..

Excise police recovers 3000 grams cannabis, arrest three smugglers

57 seconds ago
 ChiNext Index opens higher Tuesday

ChiNext Index opens higher Tuesday

5 minutes ago
 Over 600 hydrogen-powered vehicles to be deployed ..

Over 600 hydrogen-powered vehicles to be deployed for Beijing Winter Olympics

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.