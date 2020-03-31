Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Tuesday

The worldwide number of officially confirmed fatalities from the novel coronavirus rose to 38,466 on Tuesday, according to a tally compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT from official sources

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :The worldwide number of officially confirmed fatalities from the novel coronavirus rose to 38,466 on Tuesday, according to a tally compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT from official sources.

More than 791,000 declared cases have been registered in 185 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China in December. Of these cases, at least 163,300 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP offices from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are only testing cases that require hospitalisation.

Italy, which recorded its first coronavirus death at the end of February, has 11,591 fatalities, with 101,739 infections and 14,620 people recovered.

Spain has recorded 8,189 fatalities, including 849 in the past 24 hours, and 94,417 infections.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 3,305 deaths and 81,518 cases, with 76,052 recoveries. It has recorded 48 new infections and one new death since Monday.

France has reported 3,024 deaths and 44,550 cases.

The United States has the highest number of infected people with 164,610 diagnosed cases, 3,170 deaths and 5,764 recoveries.

Since 1900 GMT on Monday, Tanzania and Ivory Coast have announced their first deaths, while South Sudan reported its first case.

Europe has listed 429,362 cases and 27,740 deaths to date, Asia 108,143 cases and 3,878 deaths, the US and Canada together have 171,896 cases with 3,240 deaths, the middle East 54,642 cases and 2,999 deaths, Latin America and the Caribbean 16,399 cases with 417 deaths, Africa 5,343 cases with 170 deaths and Oceania 5,224 cases with 22 deaths.