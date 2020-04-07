Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Tuesday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The worldwide number of fatalities from the novel coronavirus rose to 75,542 on Tuesday, according to a tally compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT from official sources

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :The worldwide number of fatalities from the novel coronavirus rose to 75,542 on Tuesday, according to a tally compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT from official sources.

More than 1,351,000 declared cases have been registered in 191 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China in December. Of these cases, at least 253,900 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP offices from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are only testing the most serious cases.

Since 1900 GMT Monday, 2,359 new deaths and 40,077 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Spain had the highest number of new deaths with 743, followed by the United States with 604.

The latest figures from Italy are due later Tuesday, but the country that recorded its first coronavirus death at the end of February has so far recorded 16,523 fatalities.

It has 132,547 infections and 22,837 people have recovered.

Spain has recorded 13,798 fatalities and 140,510 infections.

The death toll in the United States stands at 10,993 and 368,449 cases -- the highest number of cases in the world.

France has reported 8,911 deaths and 98,010 infections, followed by Britain with 5,373 deaths and 51,608 cases.

Both countries will update their situation later Tuesday.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 3,331 deaths and 81,740 cases, with 77,167 recoveries.

Since Monday, Benin, Madagascar and Malawi have announced their first coronavirus-linked deaths.

Europe has listed 708,951 cases and 53,928 deaths to date, the US and Canada together have 384,947 cases with 11,332 deaths, Asia 122,348 cases and 4,308 deaths, the middle East 81,952 cases and 4,083 deaths, Latin America and the Caribbean 35,842 cases with 1,353 deaths, Africa 10,005 cases with 493 deaths and Oceania 6,962 cases with 45 deaths.