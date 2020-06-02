Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Tuesday

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 375,555 people since the outbreak first emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Tuesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 375,555 people since the outbreak first emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Tuesday.

At least 6,279,390 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 2,648,000 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic cases or the most serious ones.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 105,147 deaths from 1,811,277 cases. At least 458,231 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Britain with 39,045 deaths from 276,332 cases, Italy with 33,475 deaths from 233,197 cases, Brazil with 29,937 deaths and 526,447 cases and France with 28,833 deaths and 189,220 cases.

China has to date declared 4,634 deaths and 83,022 infections. It has 78,315 recovered cases.

Europe overall has 179,309 deaths from 2,177,390 cases, the United States and Canada have 112,533 deaths from 1,902,982 infections, Latin America and the Caribbean 52,751 deaths from 1,052,876 cases, Asia 16,870 deaths from 571,393 cases, the middle East 9,628 deaths from 413,951 cases, Africa 4,333 deaths from 152,208 cases, and Oceania 131 deaths from 8,591 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.