Coronavirus Toll At 1100 GMT Tuesday

Tue 09th June 2020

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Tuesday

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 406,466 people since the outbreak emerged, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Tuesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ):The novel coronavirus has killed at least 406,466 people since the outbreak emerged, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Tuesday.

At least 7,130,550 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories.

Of these, at least 3,124,800 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

