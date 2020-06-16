Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Tuesday

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 436,813 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Tuesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 436,813 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Tuesday.

At least 8,048,880 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 3,681,400 are considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 116,127 deaths from 2,114,026 cases. At least 576,334 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the countries with the highest death tolls are Brazil with 43,959 deaths from 888,271 infections, Britain with 41,736 deaths from 296,857 cases, Italy with 34,371 deaths from 237,290 cases, and France with 29,436 deaths from 194,175 cases.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 4,634 deaths and 83,221 infections with 78,377 recoveries.

Europe overall has 188,349 deaths from 2,428,525 cases, the United States and Canada have 124,354 deaths from 2,213,173 infections, Latin America and the Caribbean 81,248 deaths from 1,693,908 cases, Asia 23,982 deaths from 882,002 cases, the middle East 11,994 deaths from 569,562 cases, Africa 6,755 deaths from 245,975 cases, and Oceania 131 deaths from 8,739 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.