UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Toll At 1100 GMT Tuesday

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 06:00 PM

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Tuesday

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 472,173 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT Tuesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 472,173 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT Tuesday.

At least 9,116,250 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 4,437,300 are considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 120,402 deaths from 2,312,302 cases. At least 640,198 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 51,271 deaths from 1,106,470 cases, United Kingdom with 42,647 deaths from 305,289 cases, Italy with 34,657 deaths from 238,720 cases, and France with 29,663 deaths from 197,251 cases.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 83,418 cases (22 new since Monday), including 4,634 deaths and 78,425 recoveries.

Europe overall has 193,274 deaths from 2,549,769 cases, the United States and Canada 128,883 deaths from 2,413,939 infections, Latin America and the Caribbean 97,782 deaths from 2,101,188 cases, Asia 29,902 deaths from 1,068,963 cases, middle East 13,887 deaths from 656,651 cases, Africa 8,314 deaths from 316,820 cases, and Oceania 131 deaths from 8,928 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.

Related Topics

Africa World China Canada France Hong Kong Macau Italy Brazil United Kingdom United States Middle East May December From Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Naval Chief Addresses At National Defence Universi ..

12 minutes ago

Two-metre social distancing rule to be cut in Engl ..

3 minutes ago

England hospitality and tourism sector to reopen f ..

3 minutes ago

Phil Neville eyes move into club football after Pe ..

3 minutes ago

Govt urged to waive off six month rent of small tr ..

3 minutes ago

Indonesian peacekeeper killed in eastern DR Congo

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.