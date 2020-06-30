Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Tuesday

The coronavirus has killed at least 505,652 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT Tuesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :The coronavirus has killed at least 505,652 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT Tuesday.

At least 10,322,400 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 5,187,300 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 126,141 deaths from 2,590,582 cases. At least 705,203 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 58,314 deaths from 1,368,195 cases, the United Kingdom with 43,575 deaths from 311,965 cases, Italy with 34,744 deaths from 240,436 cases, and France with 29,813 deaths from 200,667 cases.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 83,531 cases (19 new since Monday), including 4,634 deaths and 78,469 recoveries.

Europe overall has 196,686 deaths from 2,694,400 cases, the United States and Canada 134,751 deaths from 2,670,500 infections, Latin America and the Caribbean 113,933 deaths from 2,530,877 cases, Asia 34,338 deaths from 1,276,020 cases, middle East 15,968 deaths from 746,780 cases, Africa 9,843 deaths from 394,503 cases, and Oceania 133 deaths from 9,328 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.