Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Tuesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 610,604 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Tuesday.

At least 14,736,130 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 8,150,900 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Monday, 4,323 new deaths and 212,052 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Brazil with 632, followed by India with 587 and United States with 435.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 140,909 deaths from 3,830,926 cases. At least 1,160,087 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 80,120 deaths from 2,118,646 cases, the United Kingdom with 45,312 deaths from 295,372 cases, Mexico with 39,485 deaths from 349,396 cases, and Italy with 35,058 deaths from 244,624 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 85 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by United Kingdom with 67, Spain 61, Italy 58, and Sweden 56.