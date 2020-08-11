Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Tuesday

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 736,828 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Tuesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 736,828 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Tuesday.

At least 20,122,700 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 12,080,900 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

From Monday, 5,035 new deaths and 232,781 new cases were recorded worldwide. The countries with the most new deaths were India on 871 followed by Mexico with 705 and Brazil 703.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 163,465 deaths from 5,094,565 cases. At least 1,670,755 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 101,752 fatalities from 3,057,470 cases, Mexico with 53,003 from 485,836 cases, the United Kingdom with 46,526 from 311,641 cases, and India with 45,257 deaths from 2,268,675 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 85 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by United Kingdom on 69, Peru 65, Spain 61, and Italy 58.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 84,712 cases (44 new since Monday), including 4,634 deaths and 79,284 recoveries.

Overall Latin America and the Caribbean have registered 222,396 deaths from 5,624,261 cases, Europe 213,720 deaths from 3,384,004 infections, the United States and Canada 172,483 from 5,214,304 cases, Asia 73,707 from 3,556,796 cases, middle East 30,566 from 1,260,998 cases, Africa 23,592 from 1,058,701 cases and Oceania 364 deaths from 23,640 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.