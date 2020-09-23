Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Wednesday

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 971,677 people since the outbreak emerged in China late last year, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Wednesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 971,677 people since the outbreak emerged in China late last year, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Wednesday.

At least 31.6 million cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 21,641,500 are now considered recovered.

The number of cases in Europe topped five million, with a total of 5,000,421 for 227,130 deaths.

More than half of the cases were registered in Russia, followed by Spain, France and the United Kingdom.

Europe is the fourth hardest-hit region in the world behind Latin America on 8,870,807 cases and 327,821 fatalities, Asia with 7,467,107 cases and 128,442 deaths, and the United States and Canada with 7,043,878 cases for 210,087 deaths.

The middle East has recorded 1,840,080 cases with 42,933 fatalities while Africa has 1,423,382 cases and 34,332 deaths.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization, probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Tuesday, 5,916 new deaths and 309,117 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were India with 1,085 new deaths followed by United States with 838 and Brazil with 836.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 200,818 deaths from 6,897,495 cases. At least 2,646,959 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 138,108 deaths from 4,591,604 cases, India with 90,020 deaths from 5,646,010 cases, Mexico with 74,348 deaths from 705,263 cases, and United Kingdom with 41,825 deaths from 403,551 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 96 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Belgium (86), Spain 66, Bolivia 66, and Brazil 65.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 85,307 cases (10 new since Tuesday), including 4,634 deaths and 80,505 recoveries.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.