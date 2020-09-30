Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Wednesday

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,012,093 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Wednesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,012,093 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Wednesday.

At least 33,719,740 cases have been registered. Of these, at least 23,249,700 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Tuesday, 5,653 new deaths and 288,127 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were India with 1,179 new fatalities, followed by the United States with 871 and Brazil with 863.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 206,005 deaths from 7,191,349 cases. At least 2,813,305 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 142,921 deaths from 4,777,522 cases, India with 97,497 deaths from 6,225,763 cases, Mexico with 77,163 deaths from 738,163 cases, and the United Kingdom with 42,072 deaths from 446,156 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 98 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Belgium with 86, Bolivia 68, Spain 68, and Brazil 67.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 85,384 cases, including 4,634 deaths and 80,566 recoveries.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall have 344,986 deaths from 9,324,712 cases, Europe 231,951 deaths from 5,440,587 infections and the United States and Canada 215,330 deaths from 7,348,038 cases.

Asia reported 138,029 deaths from 8,133,468 cases, the middle East 45,157 deaths from 1,966,061 cases, Africa 35,670 deaths from 1,475,239 cases, and Oceania 970 deaths from 31,637 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.