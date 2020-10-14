Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Wednesday

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,087,513 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT Wednesday.

At least 38,221,850 cases of coronavirus have been registered, of whom at least 26,407,800 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Tuesday, officials recorded 5,280 new deaths and 336,591 new cases worldwide. Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were India with 730 new deaths, followed by United States with 718 and Mexico with 475.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 215,914 deaths from 7,859,320 cases, and at least 3,124,593 people declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 150,998 deaths from 5,113,628 cases; India with 110,586 deaths from 7,239,389 cases; Mexico with 84,420 deaths from 825,340 cases; and the United Kingdom with 43,018 deaths from 634,920 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths as a proportion of its population is Peru with 101 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Belgium (88), Bolivia 72, Brazil 71.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 85,611 cases (20 new since tuesday), including 4,634 deaths and 80,729 recoveries.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 371,934 deaths from 10,193,864 cases, while Europe has recorded 244,482 deaths from 6,771,324 infections.

The United States and Canada has 225,559 deaths from 8,044,651 cases, while has recorded Asia 154,827 deaths from 9,352,817 cases.

The middle East has 51,143 deaths from 2,231,721 cases, Africa 38,572 deaths from 1,594,704 cases, and Oceania 996 deaths from 32,776 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.