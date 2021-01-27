Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Wednesday

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 2,159,155 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Wednesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 2,159,155 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Wednesday.

At least 100,236,600 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 60,933,300 are now considered recovered.

These figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

On Tuesday, 18,109 new deaths and 604,473 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were the United States with 4,206 fatalities, followed by Mexico with 1,743 and the United Kingdom with 1,631.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 425,227 deaths from 25,443,876 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 218,878 deaths from 8,933,356 cases, India with 153,724 deaths from 10,689,527 cases, Mexico with 152,016 deaths from 1,788,905 cases, and the United Kingdom with 100,162 deaths from 3,689,746 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 180 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Slovenia with 164, the United Kingdom 148, the Czech Republic 147 and Italy 143.

Europe overall has 713,104 deaths from 32,509,118 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 580,125 deaths from 18,368,250 infections, and the United States and Canada 444,589 deaths from 26,199,885 cases.

Asia has reported 237,275 deaths from 15,016,736 cases, the middle East 96,165 deaths from 4,634,408 cases, Africa 86,952 deaths from 3,476,561 cases, and Oceania 945 deaths from 31,645 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of tests conducted has greatly increased while testing and reporting techniques have improved, leading to a rise in reported cases.

However the number of diagnosed infections is only a fraction of the real total because a significant number of less serious or asymptomatic cases go undetected.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.