Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Wednesday

Paris, Nov 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 5,012,784 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Wednesday.

At least 247,542,000 cases of coronavirus have been registered. The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country.

They exclude revisions made by other statistical organizations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Tuesday, 8,367 new deaths and 433,415 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were United States with 1,201 new deaths, followed by Russia with 1,189 and Ukraine with 720.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 748,621 deaths from 46,171,230 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 608,071 deaths from 21,821,124 cases, India with 459,191 deaths from 34,308,140 cases, Mexico with 288,733 deaths from 3,811,793 cases, and Russia with 242,060 deaths from 8,633,643 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 607 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Bosnia-Herzegovina with 355, Bulgaria with 350, Republic of North Macedonia with 344, Montenegro with 336, and Hungary with 320.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall have 1,522,161 deaths from 45,965,120 cases, Europe 1,408,593 deaths from 74,982,667 infections, and Asia 873,696 deaths from 55,955,125 cases.

The United States and Canada have reported 777,633 deaths from 47,889,315 cases, Africa 218,577 deaths from 8,510,056 cases, middle East 209,281 deaths from 13,977,936 cases, and Oceania 2,843 deaths from 261,785 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.