UrduPoint.com

Coronavirus Toll At 1100 GMT Wednesday

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 06:48 PM

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Wednesday

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 5,012,784 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Wednesday

Paris, Nov 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 5,012,784 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Wednesday.

At least 247,542,000 cases of coronavirus have been registered. The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country.

They exclude revisions made by other statistical organizations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Tuesday, 8,367 new deaths and 433,415 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were United States with 1,201 new deaths, followed by Russia with 1,189 and Ukraine with 720.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 748,621 deaths from 46,171,230 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 608,071 deaths from 21,821,124 cases, India with 459,191 deaths from 34,308,140 cases, Mexico with 288,733 deaths from 3,811,793 cases, and Russia with 242,060 deaths from 8,633,643 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 607 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Bosnia-Herzegovina with 355, Bulgaria with 350, Republic of North Macedonia with 344, Montenegro with 336, and Hungary with 320.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall have 1,522,161 deaths from 45,965,120 cases, Europe 1,408,593 deaths from 74,982,667 infections, and Asia 873,696 deaths from 55,955,125 cases.

The United States and Canada have reported 777,633 deaths from 47,889,315 cases, Africa 218,577 deaths from 8,510,056 cases, middle East 209,281 deaths from 13,977,936 cases, and Oceania 2,843 deaths from 261,785 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.

Related Topics

India Africa World Ukraine Russia Europe China Canada Brazil Bulgaria Peru United States Macedonia Mexico Hungary Middle East May December 2019 From Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

The Infinix HOT 11S – The Ultimate Smartphone fo ..

The Infinix HOT 11S – The Ultimate Smartphone for Gaming

40 minutes ago
 SSP distributes diwali gifts among Hiindu police o ..

SSP distributes diwali gifts among Hiindu police officers

3 minutes ago
 Malik lays foundation of US $ 57m Zhenfa Solar Pow ..

Malik lays foundation of US $ 57m Zhenfa Solar Power project at Layyah

3 minutes ago
 AC Murree seals Hotel Tourist Cottage Murree for n ..

AC Murree seals Hotel Tourist Cottage Murree for non-payment of rent

3 minutes ago
 Punjab Government Colleges receive 150,000 Admissi ..

Punjab Government Colleges receive 150,000 Admission Applications on OCAS Portal

43 minutes ago
 India Vs. Afghanistan Live Score,T20 World Cup 202 ..

India Vs. Afghanistan Live Score,T20 World Cup 2021 Match 33 Live Updates

49 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.