Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Wednesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 5,113,287 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Wednesday.

At least 254,298,140 cases of coronavirus have been registered. The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country. They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Tuesday, 9,079 new deaths and 728,779 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on the latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were the United States with 2,475, followed by Russia with 1,247 and Ukraine with 769.

The US is the worst-affected country with 765,913 deaths from 47,311,015 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 611,478 deaths from 21,965,684 cases, India with 464,153 deaths from 34,466,598 cases, Mexico with 291,241 deaths from 3,847,243 cases, and Russia with 259,084 deaths from 9,182,538 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 609 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Bulgaria with 382, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 369, Montenegro with 353, Republic of North Macedonia with 353, Hungary with 335 and Czech Republic with 295.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 1,531,443 deaths from 46,329,200 cases, Europe 1,465,142 deaths from 79,300,508 infections, and Asia 885,308 deaths from 56,597,605 cases.

The United States and Canada has reported 795,299 deaths from 49,064,643 cases, Africa 220,949 deaths from 8,568,662 cases, the middle East 212,083 deaths from 14,151,528 cases, and Oceania 3,063 deaths from 285,994 cases.

