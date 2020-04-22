UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Toll At 1100 GMT Wednesday

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 04:59 PM

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Wednesday

The worldwide death toll from the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to 177,822 on Wednesday, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :The worldwide death toll from the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to 177,822 on Wednesday, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT.

More than 2,571,880 declared cases have been registered in 193 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China in December.

Of these cases, at least 583,000 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only the most serious cases.

In the United States, now the worst-hit country, the death toll stood at 45,075 with 825,306 infections. At least 75,673 patients have recovered.

Italy is the next most affected country with 24,648 deaths and 183,957 confirmed infections.

It is followed by Spain with 21,717 fatalities and 208,389 confirmed infections, France with 20,796 deaths and 158,050 infections and Britain with 17,337 deaths and 129,044 cases.

