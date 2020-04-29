Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Wednesday

The new coronavirus has killed at least 217,439 people since the outbreak first emerged in China in December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Wednesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :The new coronavirus has killed at least 217,439 people since the outbreak first emerged in China in December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Wednesday.

More than 3,104,330 cases were registered in 193 countries and territories. Of these cases, at least 859,100 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only the most serious cases.

Since 1100 GMT Tuesday, 6,254 new deaths and 74,090 new cases were recorded worldwide. The United States had the most deaths over the 24 hours with 2,102, followed by Britain with 586.

The US also has the highest number of total deaths with 58,355 out of 1,012,583 cases.

At least 115,936 have been declared recovered there.

Italy has the second highest toll with 27,359 deaths out of 201,505 cases, followed by Spain with 24,275 deaths and 212,917 cases, France 23,660 deaths and 168,935 cases and the United Kingdom 21,678 fatalities and 161,145 cases.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 4,633 deaths and 82,858 cases. It has 77,578 recovered cases.

Since 1900 GMT Tuesday, Chad announced its first deaths from the virus.

Europe has a total of 129,723 deaths from 1,431,470 cases, the United States and Canada have 61,284 deaths and 1,062,398 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean have 9,827 deaths and 189,199 cases, Asia has 8,376 deaths and 213,792 cases, the middle East has 6,587 deaths and 164,629 cases, Africa has 1,526 deaths from 34,786 cases, and Oceania 116 deaths from 8,057 cases.