Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Wednesday

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 257,687 people since the outbreak first emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Wednesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 257,687 people since the outbreak first emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Wednesday.

More than 3,675,860 cases were registered in 195 countries and territories. Of these, at least 1,138,800 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only the most serious cases.

The United States has the highest number of total deaths with 71,078 out of 1,204,475 cases. At least 189,791 have been declared recovered.

Britain now has the second highest toll with 29,427 deaths from 194,990 cases. On Tuesday, figures compiled by British regional health agencies put the number of fatalities at over 32,000.

But these include cases where COVID-19 is only suspected to be the cause, in addition to people who tested positive.

Italy, at one time the epicentre in Europe, has registered 29,315 deaths and 213,013 cases, Spain 25,857 fatalities and 220,325 infections and France 25,531 deaths and 170,551 cases.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 4,633 deaths and 82,883 cases. It has 77,911 recovered cases.

Europe has a total of 148,068 deaths from 1,609,203 cases, the United States and Canada have 75,199 deaths and 1,266,435 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean have 15,413 deaths and 286,837 cases, Asia has 9,754 deaths and 259,469 cases, the middle East has 7,220 deaths and 196,826 cases, Africa has 1,909 deaths from 48,897 cases, and Oceania 124 deaths from 8,202 cases.