Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Wednesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 292,000 people since the outbreak first emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT Wednesday.

At least 4,272,880 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 195 countries and territories. Of these, at least 1,462,000 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only the most serious cases.

Over the past 24 hours, 5,878 deaths and 84,840 new cases have been recorded.

The United States has the highest number of total deaths with 82,389 from 1,370,016 cases. At least 230,287 have been declared recovered.

Britain has the second highest toll with 32,692 deaths from 226,463 cases. Figures compiled by British regional health agencies put the number of fatalities at over 36,000.

But these include cases where COVID-19 is only suspected to be the cause, in addition to people who tested positive.

It is followed by Italy with 30,911 deaths and 221,216 cases, Spain with 27,104 deaths and 228,691 infections and France with 26,991 fatalities and 178,225 cases.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 4,633 deaths and 82,926 cases. It has 78,189 recovered cases.

Europe has a total of 159,737 deaths from 1,793,753 cases, the United States and Canada have 87,672 deaths and 1,441,173 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean have 23,091 deaths and 402,804 cases, Asia has 11,184 deaths and 316,088 cases, the middle East has 7,787 deaths and 241,232 cases, Africa has 2,403 deaths from 69,515 cases, and Oceania 126 deaths from 8,316 cases.

Corrections by national authorities or late publication of data mean the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.